TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and her Czech partner Kveta Peschke won the doubles title at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, CA, USA on Sunday, pocketing her first title for this season after playing only two matches in the event.

Chan and Peschke beat Ukrainian twin sisters Lyudmyla Kichenok and Kveta Peschke in the final, 6-4, 6-1.

As a seeded team, Chan and Peschke played from the second round, which they also won in straight sets, and was propelled into the final after their semifinal opponents withdrew from the competition.

Chan said in her Facebook, “A great week here at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, was a lot of fun to play here, we enjoyed all the support out there! Thanks to Kveta for playing with me, even this is the only tournament we play together, but still very happy with the title.”

Chan reportedly will partner with her younger sister Chan Hao-ching for the 18th Asian Games, scheduled to be held from August 18 to September 2 this year in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.