TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The director and cast of South Korean action, fantasy film "Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days" received a warm welcome as they walked the red carpet in Taipei on Sunday (Aug. 5).

According to Lotte Entertainment, there about 3,000 movie fans and journalists gathered in front of Taipei City Hall to attend the event, despite the sweltering weather.

According to the company, the event was held on an unprecedentedly large scale. "This marked the first time we sealed off a six-lane road for a red carpet event", they added.

The red carpet saw the appearances of director Kim Yong Hwa and actors Ha Jung Woo, Ju Ji Hoon, Kim Hyang Gi, and Ma Dong Seok. They will take part in a series of activities in Taiwan, including media interviews, press conferences, and also an onstage appearance for the movie fans in Taiwan.

"Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days" is set to be released in Taiwan on August 8, following its premiere in South Korea on August 1, followed by its release in other Asian countries, including Hongkong on Aug. 8, Vietnam on Aug. 10, Thailand on Aug. 16, Singapore on Aug. 22, Malaysia on Aug 30, and the Philippines on Sept. 5.

Following the success of the first movie, "Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds," the sequel has already drawn an audience of over six million in South Korea since its release last Wednesday, the largest such viewership in the history of the country's movie industry. It was also recorded the biggest opening day record of all time with over 1.24 million tickets sold on the premiere day.

Previously, the first film "Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds" had become the top-grossing Asian film of all time in Taiwan and the second most-watched film of all time in South Korea.