TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei baked with residents scorched by a heat index of 43 degrees Celsius by midday today (Aug. 6) and more such sweltering temperatures are expected to continue until the end of the month, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Taipei's Wanhua District reached an apparent temperature of 43 degrees at noon today and no respite in the soaring temperatures are expected to continue at least until Aug. 26, according to the CWB. In addition, a low pressure system east of the Philippines is expected to form into the fourteenth tropical storm of the year, however, it is expected to move towards Japan and is unlikely to affect Taiwan directly.

Today, all of Taiwan sigh highs ranging between 33 degrees and 36 degrees Celsius by noon, however the heat index, or apparent temperature reached 43 in many areas. An orange light for heat was issued in New Taipei City and Yilan County, while a yellow light was issued in Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Kaohsiung City, and Hualien County.

Next TV weatherman Lee Fu-cheng (李富城) said that although tomorrow is Liqiu (立秋), or the official day of autumn on the lunisolar calendar, when the hot summer weather starts to subside and the weather starts to cool, Taiwan will continue to see hot temperatures until the end of August. Lee says that not until the end of Sanfu (三伏), the three hottest periods of the year, will temperatures start to cool.

Sanfu usually runs between mid is typically divided in three sections from mid July to mid August, which this year are during the following periods: July 17 to July 27, July 27 to Aug. 16, and Aug 16 to Aug 25.