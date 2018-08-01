TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications is reportedly considering a range of possible counter measures to penalize airlines that have chosen to designate Taiwan as part of China in accordance with the dictates of Beijing.

According to Liberty Times, one option the Ministry might be considering would be to limit the offending airlines from accessing jet bridges for their passengers while they disembark, and possibly also limiting the time available for them to use airport facilities when landing at Taiwan’s airports.

On Monday Aug. 6, Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said the Ministry has asked the airlines to change their designation of Taiwan back to its previous iteration, and to rightly list Taiwan as a independent country. However, the Wang also said that Taiwan must consider some form of punitive measures for the airlines which disrespect the sovereignty of Taiwan.

The report suggests that the Ministry is considering increasing the jet bridge fee for offending airlines which is charged for each plane’s use of the jet bridges. That money would then be invested into Taiwan’s aviation industry and into upgrading facilities at the nation’s airports.



However, the Liberty Times reports notes that charging the foreign companies higher fees may create a negative feedback loop, that could have serious consequences over time.

Further, smaller regional airline companies would almost certainly avoid paying the fees, which would be a major inconvenience for economy class travelers who ultimately support the region’s budget airlines.

The move is currently only under consideration, and would likely be unpopular if it were actually implemented.

The government is hoping that the airlines can be persuaded to rectify their mistakes. CNA quoted the Deputy Minister as saying: