Facebook is internally testing dating service

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—After Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during its F8 developer conference in May that Facebook is launching a dating feature, the tech giant is internally testing the functions of the new product among its employees, according to The Verge in a report on August 3.

The report said that independent app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who regularly uncovers new Facebook features by scouring the source code, discovered features of a Facebook dating app and posted screen shots on Twitter.

Facebook has confirmed to The Verge that the company is internally testing the new product but didn’t give details about the new feature.

A Facebook screen shot reads, “This product is for US Facebook employees who have opted-in to dogfooding Facebook’s new dating product. The purpose for this dogfooding is to test the end-to-end product experience for bugs and confusing UI. This is not meant for dating your coworkers.”

Facebook asked all participants to only use dummy data for their dating profiles and preferences, and said, “We will purge the dummy data prior to public launch.”

Wong’s screen shots show the new dating feature's registration process, privacy setting, and preference setting.

Reports said Facebook Dating will allow users to create dating profiles, and that when they like each other on their web pages, they can connect with each other and build long-term relationships.