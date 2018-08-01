TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An update from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) the afternoon of Aug. 6 stated that five groups of Taiwanese tourists were impacted by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Indonesia Aug. 5.

Four of these groups were comprised of 12 travelers and have been successfully communicated with and escorted to safety by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Surabaya.

One group of Taiwanese on an island outside of Lombok however have not yet been reached. TECO does not yet know how many are in the group.

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake took 91 lives. The death toll is expected to increase as areas that received the worst damage have not yet been reached, according to AP.

Yesterday's earthquake was the second earthquake to hit Lombok this summer, following a magnitude 6.4 quake July 29 which killed over a dozen people.