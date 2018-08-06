TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Despite efforts by the communist regime in China to suppress the use of the Taiwan flag at this year's Paris Gay Games, Taiwanese athletes as well as other nationalities boldly waves the flag and the opening ceremonies on Saturday (Aug. 4).

At the opening ceremony, Taiwan's 25 athletes proudly waved the Taiwan flag, donned T-shirts made in Taiwan, and carried a banner which read "Taiwan the 1st Asian Country to legalize equal marriage." In addition to the Taiwanese athletes, members of Team France and Team San Francisco were also seen waving the Taiwan flag during their march into Jean Bouin Stadium.



French athletes carrying Taiwan flag. (Photo from Facebook page @TGSGDMA)

On July 23, Taiwanese activists criticized China for trying to pressure the organizers in Paris to prevent the use of the Taiwan Flag at the opening ceremonies and throughout the competition. As this was the first year Taiwanese athletes competed in the event collectively as a team, it was hoped that this would be an opportunity for them to be the first team at an international event to participate as "Taiwan" instead of "Chinese Taipei" and to fly the actual national flag.



(Photo from Facebook page @TGSGDMA )

Judging from the presence of the flag throughout the games, it seems the organizers refused to buckle to pressure from China, where the government is stepping up efforts ban and censor TV and online shows "related to homosexuality."



(Photo from @TGSGDMA Facebook page)

The Gay Games began in 1982 in San Francisco, California, and is held every four years, making 2018 the 10th Gay Games. It is the first time that Paris has ever hosted the games.



(Photo from @TGSGDMA Facebook page)

According to CNA, 91 countries have delegations at this year’s Games, with a total of 1,317 athletes competing in 36 different events. This is also the first year that a team representing Taiwan is participating in the games, although individual Taiwanese athletes have participated in events of previous Gay Games.



(Photo from @TGSGDMA Facebook page)



(Photo from @TGSGDMA Facebook page)



(Photo from @TGSGDMA Facebook page)