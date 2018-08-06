An shallow earthquake measuring 7.0 struck off the coast of the Indonesian island of Lombok on Sunday, killing dozens of people and injuring many more, authorities said on Monday. It was the second quake to hit the island in a week.

The death toll stood at 91 and was expected to rise further, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement on Monday.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from buildings into outdoor shelters.

In Mataram, Lombok's main city, residents described a strong jolt that sent people fleeing out of buildings.

"Everyone immediately ran out of their homes, everyone is panicking," Iman, a resident of Mataram, told AFP news agency.

The tremor knocked out electricity in several areas of the city. Officials said patients were evacuated from the main hospital.

"We are still gathering together in the dark without any electricity." said Najmul Akhyar, the head of North Lombok district. "Everyone has gathered outside on the fields,"

The quake damaged buildings as far away as Denpasar on the neighboring island of Bali.

Danger in paradise

The US Geological Survey said the earthquake struck 10 kilometers (6 miles) underground. At least 14 aftershocks had been recorded since the initial rumble.

The quake comes a week after a 6.4 quake killed 17 people on the island, which is just east of Bali, parts of which also felt the earth shake, according to Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokeman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman.

Bali and Lombok are mountainous vacation islands known for their pristine beaches. Due to the perpetual threat of earthquakes, buildings on the two islands can not be constructed higher than the height of coconut trees.

