TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese athlete Tang Shang-chieh (唐聖捷) has so far snagged two medals at the Paris 2018 Gay Games.

Tang was awarded the gold medal in the "25-29 year-old 400 meter freestyle" race and took home silver in the "25-29 year-old 100 meter medley" race, according to Tang's Facebook.

Tang's victories are made even sweeter since he has not competed in a long time. During his peak years of competition, the 400 meter freestyle was Tang's strongest event where he previously broke the record for best time in the event within Taiwan.



(Image from Tang's Facebook)

One race remains for the young athlete, the "25-29 year-old 50 meter freestyle" on Aug. 7.

"I'm very happy to win the first gold medal for Taiwan at this year's Gay Games. In addition to the happiness and emotion of winning the medal however I'm ecstatic to have an opportunity to present Taiwan to the world," Tang commented on his win, according to LTN.



(Image from Tang's Facebook)

Tang is also a politician with the New Power Party and currently up for election to be a New Taipei City legislator.