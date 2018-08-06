WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to work after six weeks of parental leave with her newborn daughter.

At the start of a Cabinet meeting Monday, she thanked her colleagues and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters for keeping the government operating while she was away.

"The last six weeks have been wonderful, not only because of the birth of our healthy daughter, but because we have been gifted by this cabinet, by the people of New Zealand this time together," she said.

The birth of her daughter Neve on June 21 made Ardern just the second elected world leader in recent history to give birth while holding office.