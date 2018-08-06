Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|000
|020
|001—3
|11
|1
|Cleveland
|300
|001
|00x—4
|7
|1
McGuire, T.Cole (1), Alvarez (5), Bedrosian (6), Parker (7), Johnson (8) and Briceno; Bieber, Cimber (6), Miller (7), Allen (7), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Bieber 6-2. L_McGuire 0-2. Sv_Hand (27). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (33).
___
|Chicago
|010
|220
|102—8
|10
|1
|Tampa Bay
|102
|010
|201—7
|11
|0
Shields, Cedeno (7), J.Gomez (7), J.Fry (7), Danish (7), Santiago (8) and Garneau, Narvaez; Wood, Yarbrough (2), D.Castillo (8) and Perez, Sucre. W_Santiago 4-3. L_D.Castillo 2-2. HRs_Chicago, Palka (17), Garcia 2 (13). Tampa Bay, Wendle (6).
___
|Kansas City
|200
|010
|200—5
|12
|0
|Minnesota
|040
|200
|00x—6
|11
|1
D.Duffy, Hill (7), McCarthy (8), W.Peralta (8) and S.Perez; Er.Santana, Moya (5), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), May (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Moya 2-0. L_D.Duffy 7-10. Sv_Rodney (24). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (7), Duda (10). Minnesota, Cave (4).
___
|Baltimore
|132
|010
|200—9
|11
|0
|Texas
|230
|000
|010—6
|6
|0
Y.Ramirez, Scott (2), Hart (5), M.Castro (6), P.Fry (8), Givens (8) and Wynns; Hutchison, Moore (4), Springs (8) and Chirinos. W_Scott 2-2. L_Hutchison 1-2. Sv_Givens (2). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (1), Trumbo 2 (15), Wynns (3).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|22x—6
|8
|1
Liriano, Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8) and McCann; Cahill, Petit (7), Trivino (8), Buchter (9) and Phegley. W_Cahill 4-2. L_Liriano 3-6. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (15), Olson (22), Davis (31).
___
|Toronto
|000
|010
|200—3
|9
|0
|Seattle
|002
|001
|30x—6
|10
|1
Gaviglio, Biagini (6), Petricka (7), Santos (8) and Maile; Leake, Duke (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Herrmann, Zunino. W_Duke 4-4. L_Biagini 1-6. Sv_Diaz (41). HRs_Toronto, Diaz (14). Seattle, Cruz (29), Seager 2 (18).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|400
|0—4
|6
|2
|Boston
|000
|010
|003
|1—5
|10
|1
Tanaka, Robertson (5), Britton (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9), Holder (10) and Au.Romine; Price, Hembree (7), Brasier (7), Thornburg (9), Barnes (10) and Leon. W_Barnes 4-3. L_Holder 1-3. HRs_Boston, Betts (26).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Houston
|100
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
|Los Angeles
|201
|000
|00x—3
|7
|0
G.Cole, Harris (6), Pressly (7) and Stassi; Buehler, Floro (6), Alexander (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Buehler 5-4. L_G.Cole 10-4. Sv_Jansen (31). HRs_Houston, Kemp (4), Springer (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|000—1
|7
|0
|Washington
|011
|000
|00x—2
|8
|0
L.Castillo, Wa.Peralta (6), Lorenzen (7), Garrett (8) and Barnhart; Roark, Madson (8), K.Herrera (9) and Wieters. W_Roark 6-12. L_L.Castillo 6-9. Sv_K.Herrera (17). HRs_Washington, Wieters (4).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|201
|1—5
|12
|0
|New York
|101
|100
|001
|0—4
|9
|0
Teheran, Venters (6), Brach (7), Winkler (8), Minter (9), Biddle (10) and Suzuki; Oswalt, Sewald (7), Blevins (7), Lugo (8), Bashlor (10) and Mesoraco. W_Minter 4-2. L_Bashlor 0-1. Sv_Biddle (1). HRs_Atlanta, Teheran (1), Inciarte (7), Markakis (13). New York, Jackson (2), Mesoraco (8).
___
|St. Louis
|000
|020
|000—2
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100—1
|5
|1
J.Flaherty, Shreve (7), Mayers (7), J.Hicks (7), Norris (9) and Molina; T.Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Ed.Santana (7), Kela (8), Crick (9) and Cervelli, E.Diaz. W_J.Flaherty 5-6. L_T.Williams 9-8. Sv_Norris (21). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (29). Pittsburgh, Frazier (4).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|300—3
|9
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|003
|02x—5
|6
|1
Straily, Conley (6), Guerrero (7), Steckenrider (8) and Holaday; Nola, Dominguez (7), Neshek (8), Hunter (9) and Alfaro. W_Neshek 1-0. L_Steckenrider 3-2. Sv_Hunter (2). HRs_Miami, Dietrich (14), Bour (19). Philadelphia, Cabrera (2).
___
|Colorado
|000
|030
|001
|01—5
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|003
|00—4
|9
|2
Gray, Ottavino (9), Oberg (10), Oh (11) and T.Murphy, Wolters; Miley, Soria (6), Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Burnes (9), Knebel (10) and Kratz. W_Oberg 7-0. L_Knebel 2-2. Sv_Oh (3). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (29), Story (24). Milwaukee, Moustakas (1), Shaw (22).
___
|San Diego
|130
|100
|014—10
|15
|2
|Chicago
|001
|020
|201—
|6
|12
|0
Lucchesi, J.Castillo (6), Stammen (7), Yates (9) and Hedges; Lester, Chavez (6), Edwards Jr. (8), R.Rosario (9) and Contreras. W_Stammen 5-1. L_Edwards Jr. 3-2. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (7), Galvis (6), Renfroe (9). Chicago, Zobrist (8), Baez (24).
___
|San Francisco
|001
|001
|010—3
|8
|0
|Arizona
|010
|100
|000—2
|4
|0
Holland, Moronta (6), Black (7), Watson (8), Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley; Ray, Hirano (6), Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Diekman (9) and J.Murphy. W_Black 1-0. L_Bradley 3-3. Sv_W.Smith (7). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (12). Arizona, Souza Jr. (3).