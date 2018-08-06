Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Los Angeles 000 020 001—3 11 1 Cleveland 300 001 00x—4 7 1

McGuire, T.Cole (1), Alvarez (5), Bedrosian (6), Parker (7), Johnson (8) and Briceno; Bieber, Cimber (6), Miller (7), Allen (7), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Bieber 6-2. L_McGuire 0-2. Sv_Hand (27). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (33).

___

Chicago 010 220 102—8 10 1 Tampa Bay 102 010 201—7 11 0

Shields, Cedeno (7), J.Gomez (7), J.Fry (7), Danish (7), Santiago (8) and Garneau, Narvaez; Wood, Yarbrough (2), D.Castillo (8) and Perez, Sucre. W_Santiago 4-3. L_D.Castillo 2-2. HRs_Chicago, Palka (17), Garcia 2 (13). Tampa Bay, Wendle (6).

___

Kansas City 200 010 200—5 12 0 Minnesota 040 200 00x—6 11 1

D.Duffy, Hill (7), McCarthy (8), W.Peralta (8) and S.Perez; Er.Santana, Moya (5), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), May (8), Rodney (9) and Garver. W_Moya 2-0. L_D.Duffy 7-10. Sv_Rodney (24). HRs_Kansas City, Merrifield (7), Duda (10). Minnesota, Cave (4).

___

Baltimore 132 010 200—9 11 0 Texas 230 000 010—6 6 0

Y.Ramirez, Scott (2), Hart (5), M.Castro (6), P.Fry (8), Givens (8) and Wynns; Hutchison, Moore (4), Springs (8) and Chirinos. W_Scott 2-2. L_Hutchison 1-2. Sv_Givens (2). HRs_Baltimore, Villar (1), Trumbo 2 (15), Wynns (3).

___

Detroit 000 000 000—0 5 0 Oakland 000 200 22x—6 8 1

Liriano, Alcantara (6), Stumpf (7), Jimenez (8) and McCann; Cahill, Petit (7), Trivino (8), Buchter (9) and Phegley. W_Cahill 4-2. L_Liriano 3-6. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (15), Olson (22), Davis (31).

___

Toronto 000 010 200—3 9 0 Seattle 002 001 30x—6 10 1

Gaviglio, Biagini (6), Petricka (7), Santos (8) and Maile; Leake, Duke (7), Colome (8), Diaz (9) and Herrmann, Zunino. W_Duke 4-4. L_Biagini 1-6. Sv_Diaz (41). HRs_Toronto, Diaz (14). Seattle, Cruz (29), Seager 2 (18).

___

New York 000 000 400 0—4 6 2 Boston 000 010 003 1—5 10 1

(10 innings)

Tanaka, Robertson (5), Britton (7), Betances (8), A.Chapman (9), Holder (10) and Au.Romine; Price, Hembree (7), Brasier (7), Thornburg (9), Barnes (10) and Leon. W_Barnes 4-3. L_Holder 1-3. HRs_Boston, Betts (26).

___

INTERLEAGUE Houston 100 010 000—2 5 0 Los Angeles 201 000 00x—3 7 0

G.Cole, Harris (6), Pressly (7) and Stassi; Buehler, Floro (6), Alexander (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal. W_Buehler 5-4. L_G.Cole 10-4. Sv_Jansen (31). HRs_Houston, Kemp (4), Springer (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 100 000—1 7 0 Washington 011 000 00x—2 8 0

L.Castillo, Wa.Peralta (6), Lorenzen (7), Garrett (8) and Barnhart; Roark, Madson (8), K.Herrera (9) and Wieters. W_Roark 6-12. L_L.Castillo 6-9. Sv_K.Herrera (17). HRs_Washington, Wieters (4).

___

Atlanta 000 010 201 1—5 12 0 New York 101 100 001 0—4 9 0

(10 innings)

Teheran, Venters (6), Brach (7), Winkler (8), Minter (9), Biddle (10) and Suzuki; Oswalt, Sewald (7), Blevins (7), Lugo (8), Bashlor (10) and Mesoraco. W_Minter 4-2. L_Bashlor 0-1. Sv_Biddle (1). HRs_Atlanta, Teheran (1), Inciarte (7), Markakis (13). New York, Jackson (2), Mesoraco (8).

___

St. Louis 000 020 000—2 10 0 Pittsburgh 000 000 100—1 5 1

J.Flaherty, Shreve (7), Mayers (7), J.Hicks (7), Norris (9) and Molina; T.Williams, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Ed.Santana (7), Kela (8), Crick (9) and Cervelli, E.Diaz. W_J.Flaherty 5-6. L_T.Williams 9-8. Sv_Norris (21). HRs_St. Louis, Carpenter (29). Pittsburgh, Frazier (4).

___

Miami 000 000 300—3 9 0 Philadelphia 000 003 02x—5 6 1

Straily, Conley (6), Guerrero (7), Steckenrider (8) and Holaday; Nola, Dominguez (7), Neshek (8), Hunter (9) and Alfaro. W_Neshek 1-0. L_Steckenrider 3-2. Sv_Hunter (2). HRs_Miami, Dietrich (14), Bour (19). Philadelphia, Cabrera (2).

___

Colorado 000 030 001 01—5 7 1 Milwaukee 010 000 003 00—4 9 2

(11 innings)

Gray, Ottavino (9), Oberg (10), Oh (11) and T.Murphy, Wolters; Miley, Soria (6), Jeffress (7), Hader (8), Burnes (9), Knebel (10) and Kratz. W_Oberg 7-0. L_Knebel 2-2. Sv_Oh (3). HRs_Colorado, Arenado (29), Story (24). Milwaukee, Moustakas (1), Shaw (22).

___

San Diego 130 100 014—10 15 2 Chicago 001 020 201— 6 12 0

Lucchesi, J.Castillo (6), Stammen (7), Yates (9) and Hedges; Lester, Chavez (6), Edwards Jr. (8), R.Rosario (9) and Contreras. W_Stammen 5-1. L_Edwards Jr. 3-2. HRs_San Diego, Reyes (7), Galvis (6), Renfroe (9). Chicago, Zobrist (8), Baez (24).

___

San Francisco 001 001 010—3 8 0 Arizona 010 100 000—2 4 0

Holland, Moronta (6), Black (7), Watson (8), Dyson (8), W.Smith (9) and Hundley; Ray, Hirano (6), Chafin (7), Bradley (7), Diekman (9) and J.Murphy. W_Black 1-0. L_Bradley 3-3. Sv_W.Smith (7). HRs_San Francisco, Longoria (12). Arizona, Souza Jr. (3).