Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei celebrates Indonesia's independence

To celebrate 73 years of independence, Indonesians gathered at Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei

By Jessica Adriana,Taiwan News
2018/08/07 15:07
(Photo Courtesy of Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - To celebrate 73 years of Indonesian independence, Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei held an event for Indonesians living in Taiwan on Sunday (Aug. 5).

In addition to celebrating Indonesian Independence Day, which is coming up on August 17, the event titled “2018 Indonesian Harmony” was also held to welcome and generate excitement for the 2018 Asian Games.

Some representatives from Indonesian organizations in Taiwan gathered at the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office to Taipei, including representatives from Diaspora, PPI Taiwan (Indonesian Student Association), Perpita (Indonesian Overseas Chinese Student Association), MTYT (Muslim Community in Taiwan), KMKI (Indonesian Christian Community), IOCA (Indonesia Overseas Chinese Association), and also APIT (Indonesian Entrepreneur Association).

People gathered at 8 a.m. sharp and sang the Indonesian national anthems in red and white outfits to represent the Indonesian flag.
Indonesians in Taiwan
Indonesian
indonesia independence day

