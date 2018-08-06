TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Over one million fans unliked rising Taiwanese actress Vivian Sung's Facebook page after her apology to Chinese netizens posted on Weibo which included the statement, "I am proud to be Chinese."

After an interview from 2015 in which Sung said Taiwan was her favorite county recently surfaced on social media in China caused Chinese netizens to go on the rampage, the young starlet posted an apology on Weibo which in turn incensed her Taiwanese compatriots. In the Weibo post, Sung said that she was "A Chinese, a post 90s Chinese girls, Taiwan is my home, China is my motherland," "motherland China is where my dreams are coming true, and she is "proud to be Chinese."

She even went on to praise the 31 incentives Beijing has put in place to try and lure away talent from Taiwan, saying it has "given her more room for development and learning."

On August 2, Sung posted her apology to Chinese fans on her Weibo account, gaining over 200,000 likes, however by August 3, 995,000 Taiwanese fans unliked her official Facebook page.

The following is the full translation of her apology posted on Weibo:

"I was touched by your concerns over recent days. I am Chinese, a post-90s Chinese girl. Taiwan is my home, China is my motherland. In regards to my response to an interview question from the past, I'm deeply sorry. In recent years, it was only because of the many fans have I had an opportunity to work in China. I am greatly attracted by the history, culture and customs of different cities, and the more I understand, the more I have come to admire and love my country. Taiwan is where I was born, motherland China is where my dreams are coming true. In particular, the country's preferential policy issued this year has given me even more opportunities to develop and learn. I am still learning a lot of things, I am open to instruction on any problem and can accept criticism and supervision. I am proud to be Chinese, I live my hometown, I love my motherland. The two sides of the Taiwan Strait are always a family."

The 25-year-old Sung's breakout roll was as Lin Zhenxin in the nostalgic Taiwanese romance film "Our Times" (我的少女時代). Sung is currently starring in the Chinese blockbuster film "Hello Mr. Billionaire," which took the No. 1 spot in China's box office on its opening weekend with US$131 million in ticket sales.