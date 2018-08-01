TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Amid the ongoing controversy over Beijing’s demands that airlines alter Taiwan’s designation on their websites, a Chinese passenger traveling on Delta has accused a Taiwanese flight attendant of discrimination.



The Chinese passenger, who lodged an official complaint with Delta, claims that a Taiwanese flight attendant discriminated against him because of his Chinese nationality after she did not provide him with one of the limited in-flight snacks on his flight from Shanghai to Atlanta.

The Chinese national, identified as Steve Pan, was flying on Delta flight DL186 on Aug. 4. According to Pan’s view, the Taiwanese flight attendant refused to provide him with the snack simply because he was Chinese.



In a video Pan recorded of the incident, he can be heard saying “I strong(ly) believe while she treats people from Taiwan preferably, (she) discriminates against passengers from mainland China (sic).”

Pan claims the Taiwanese woman is creating “humiliation, shame and unwelcomeness.” Pan reportedly complained to other attendants on the flight over the in-flight snack, saying that the young woman was not fit serve on the flight, since there were a lot of passengers from China onboard.

An emailed statement from Delta on the incident was reported by Paddle Your Own Kanoo, and stated that “We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and are looking into the customer’s concerns to better understand what happened.”

While it is unfortunate that the man felt discriminated against for his Chinese nationality, it may be understandable why he was so upset that he couldn't receive a Delta in-flight snack box.

A recent study in Dec. 2017 named Delta as the number one airline for healthy in-flight food options, and their snack box is also the only non-GMO snack box offered among airlines, reports My AJC.



Hopefully, on Pan’s return flight there will be enough snack boxes available for him to enjoy one.

Delta is one of the U.S. airlines that has yet to fully comply with Chinese demands to designate Taiwan as a province of China, in accordance with “Chinese Law” and the requests of the Civil Aviation administration of China (CAAC).

Since July 25, the country name of “Taiwan” disappeared from Delta’s online destination menus. Instead of “TAIPEI” and “Taipei, Taiwan,” the new menus mentioned “TPE” and “Taipei,” with no further name behind the comma. The CAAC is demanding that the U.S. airlines designate Taiwan as a “Chinese” territory.