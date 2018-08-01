  1. Home
  2. Environment

Waterspouts spotted off Taiwan's east coast 

Two waterspouts, tornadoes over the ocean, seen near Taitung 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/06 10:55

(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two waterspouts were spotted off the coast of Taitung on the afternoon of Aug. 5.

A waterspout is a swirling column of air and water mist, similar to a tornado in appearance, that forms over bodies of water. 

Shortly after 4 p.m. the sky began to darken off Green Island and two waterspouts formed over the Pacific. 


(CNA image) 

A waterspout can appear particularly magnificent to those who have never witnessed one firsthand before, as the whirling column looks like it connects the ocean to the sky. One such viewer Hsu Bin-hsiang (徐斌翔) recalled that during Sunday's thunderstorm a waterspout suddenly appeared, forming in under one minute. 

A member of the Central Weather Bureau in Taichung said waterspouts often form in the neighborhood of a thunderstorm or weather front. Like tornadoes waterspouts only last around 10 minutes.

They are divided into two categories. Fair weather waterspouts are less severe and more airy while tornadic waterspouts are formed in conjunction with a thunderstorm and are stronger, faster, and longer-lived. 


(CNA video) 
waterspout
Taitung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan aboriginal music festival, PASIWALI, takes off August 3, 4
Taiwan aboriginal music festival, PASIWALI, takes off August 3, 4
2018/08/01 12:31
Taiwan to hold international indigenous music festival
Taiwan to hold international indigenous music festival
2018/07/25 20:30
OhBear balloon takes off at Taiwan International Balloon Festival in southern Taiwan
OhBear balloon takes off at Taiwan International Balloon Festival in southern Taiwan
2018/07/22 16:20
Taiwan Beer truck topples over, spills 20 crates of beer 
Taiwan Beer truck topples over, spills 20 crates of beer 
2018/07/05 16:02
Top 10 must-see attractions in Taitung, Taiwan 
Top 10 must-see attractions in Taitung, Taiwan 
2018/07/05 10:55