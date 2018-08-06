TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A Japanese comedian, who has become a TV star in Taiwan, is suspected of badly battering his 4-month-old infant daughter.

42-year-old Kenji Kansai (葛西健二), who has become a celebrity on Taiwanese TV and married a Taiwanese woman in 2012, took his daughter to the hospital yesterday (Aug. 5) with serious head trauma, a nose contusion and numerous abrasions on her body, causing doctors to quickly become suspicious that the wounds had been inflicted by him, reported News Magazine Asia.

Oddly, earlier that day, Kansai had posted a photo of his baby being bathed and a large red mark was visible on her forehead, as well as welts on her cheeks, arms and navel. Concerned netizens soon wrote to him asking him if the water temperature was too high, to which he responded "Thank you for your advice, I will pay more attention to the water temperature next time I bathe her."



Red boxes show welts on Kansai's baby. (Photo from Kenji Kansai Facebook page)

After doctors examined the baby at the hospital, they found that she had suffered a skull fracture and symptoms of brain edema. When questioned by police, Kansai said that a month ago when he was not paying attention, his daughter "had fallen on her head, but fortunately she was not badly hurt," reported ETtoday. At 3 months, babies are not yet able to crawl, but some can begin to roll somewhat at that stage.

On Aug. 3, Kansai claimed that when he went to pick up his daughter, he accidentally dropped her and she landed on her head. Yesterday, he says she became weak and would not respond to his voice, and it was only then that he decided to take her to the hospital.

His statement failed to allay police suspicions of child abuse and the case is still under investigation.

Kansai majored in Chinese in college before moving to Taiwan, where he started out as a street performer in Taipei's Ximending neighborhood before rising to fame on Taiwanese variety shows. Kansai then went on to act in films, TV shows and commercials, including a part in the film "Kano."

Kansai is a frequent guest on many Taiwanese TV shows and as recently as four days ago took his daughter along with him for a Televised interview.