TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two groups of Taiwanese tourists have been rescued after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok the evening of Sunday, Aug. 5.

The earthquake was 31 kilometers (19 miles) deep, and has has so far claimed 82 lives.

One group of Taiwanese tourists were stranded on an island off of Lombok, part of the Gili Islands, following the quake. They were rescued around dawn this morning, Aug. 6, by members of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Surabaya, according to CNA.

The group was escorted to Sengigi following the rescue. TECO responded in accordance with local emergency contingency plans to promptly and safely rescue the Taiwanese tourists.

The hotel of the second group of Taiwanese tourists in Lombok collapsed and the two travelers were able to evacuate in time. TECO has communicated with the travelers and is likely to reach them Aug. 6 to provide further assistance. according to a statement.

Yesterday's earthquake was the second earthquake to hit Lombok this summer, following a magnitude 6.4 quake July 29 which killed over a dozen people.