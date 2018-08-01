  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwanese tourists confirmed safe following Indonesian earthquake 

Two groups of Taiwanese tourists stranded and rescued after magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Indonesia 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/06 09:40

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two groups of Taiwanese tourists have been rescued after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the Indonesian islands of Bali and Lombok the evening of Sunday, Aug. 5. 

The earthquake was 31 kilometers (19 miles) deep, and has has so far claimed 82 lives. 

One group of Taiwanese tourists were stranded on an island off of Lombok, part of the Gili Islands, following the quake. They were rescued around dawn this morning, Aug. 6, by members of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Surabaya, according to CNA. 

The group was escorted to Sengigi following the rescue. TECO responded in accordance with local emergency contingency plans to promptly and safely rescue the Taiwanese tourists.

The hotel of the second group of Taiwanese tourists in Lombok collapsed and the two travelers were able to evacuate in time. TECO has communicated with the travelers and is likely to reach them Aug. 6 to provide further assistance. according to a statement. 

Yesterday's earthquake was the second earthquake to hit Lombok this summer, following a magnitude 6.4 quake July 29 which killed over a dozen people. 
earthquake
Indonesia
tourist
TECO

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes central Taiwan
Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes central Taiwan
2018/08/03 09:20
Kaohsiung to hold Taiwan-Indonesia multicultural exchange day in August
Kaohsiung to hold Taiwan-Indonesia multicultural exchange day in August
2018/07/26 13:39
Earthquake rattles Northeastern Taiwan’s Yilan
Earthquake rattles Northeastern Taiwan’s Yilan
2018/07/14 20:25
Earthquake rattles Southern Taiwanese city of Tainan
Earthquake rattles Southern Taiwanese city of Tainan
2018/07/11 21:06
Taiwanese badminton star reaches final of BLIBLI Indonesia Open
Taiwanese badminton star reaches final of BLIBLI Indonesia Open
2018/07/07 19:40