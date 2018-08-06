BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|10
|.643
|—
|Washington
|16
|11
|.593
|1½
|Connecticut
|16
|12
|.571
|2
|Chicago
|10
|18
|.357
|8
|New York
|7
|20
|.259
|10½
|Indiana
|5
|23
|.179
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|11
|.593
|4½
|Phoenix
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Minnesota
|15
|13
|.536
|6
|Dallas
|14
|14
|.500
|7
|Las Vegas
|12
|15
|.444
|8½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Saturday's Games
Indiana 68, New York 55
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut 109, Las Vegas 88
Washington 76, Dallas 74
Atlanta 86, Minnesota 66
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Seattle at New York, 11 a.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<