WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England — Named in honor of a famous Masters victory in 1996, Georgia Hall has her hands on one of the big trophies in women's golf at the age of 22. The Englishwoman reeled in long-time leader Pornanong Phatlum in a gripping final-round duel at Royal Lytham to win the Women's British Open for her first major title on Sunday. SENT: 580 words, photos.

LONDON — Manchester City has prepared for the start of its Premier League title defense by beating Chelsea 2-0 to collect the Community Shield. Sergio Aguero scored in each half for his record-extending 200th and 201st goals for City. By Rob Harris. SENT: 720 words, photos.

NANJING, China — Kento Momota of Japan defeated Shi Yuqi of China 21-11, 21-13 in the men's final at the badminton world championships on Sunday. In women's singles, Carolina Marin of Spain defeated India's Pusarla Sindhu 21-19, 21-10 for her third world title. SENT: 320 words, photos.

GLASGOW, Scotland — Britain's swimming team added two gold medals to its European Championship tally on Sunday, a day after Adam Peaty opened the account with his world-record race in the 100-meter breaststroke. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 690 words, photos.

GLASGOW, Scotland — Adam Peaty's world record in the 100-meter breaststroke at the European Championships has been corrected to 57.10 seconds. That's still a world record but one tenth of a second slower than the 57.00 time shown at Saturday's race. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 470 words, photos.

AKRON, Ohio — Justin Thomas took all the drama out of the final World Golf Championship at Firestone, never letting anyone closer than two shots and closing with a 1-under 69 to win the Bridgestone Invitational for his third PGA Tour title this season. Tiger Woods, an eight-time winner at Firestone, shot 73 to finish 15 shots behind. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 730 words, photos.

LONDON — Ireland?s first Women?s World Cup field hockey final ended in defeat as the Netherlands retained the title with an emphatic 6-0 victory on Sunday. Spain beat Australia 3-1 in the bronze-medal match. SENT: 370 words, photos.

LONDON — Dawid Malan has paid the price for his poor run of scores for England by getting dropped for the second cricket test against India at Lord's, with uncapped 20-year-old Ollie Pope called up as a replacement. SENT: 210 words, photos.

KANDY, Sri Lanka — South Africa took an unassailable 3-0 lead over Sri Lanka with a 78-run win in the third one-day international on Sunday. SENT: 160 words, photos.

WASHINGTON — Alexander Zverev became the first man in nearly a decade to win consecutive titles at the Citi Open, overpowering Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-4 in the hard-court tournament final Sunday. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 580 words, photos.

CANTON, Ohio — Just as the demonstrations of players during the national anthem have become a means of expression for NFL players, the stage at the Hall of Fame inductions often turns into a political platform. It certainly did Saturday night. By Barry Wilner. SENT: 770 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES — Roberto Osuna met his new Houston Astros teammates Sunday and addressed the club for 10 minutes in a closed-door meeting as he comes off a 75-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. By Doug Padilla. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

WATKINS GLEN, New York — Chase Elliott won the NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen, holding off Martin Truex Jr in a scintillating finish. By John Kekis. SENT: 480 words, photos.

