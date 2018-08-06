  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/06 06:06
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 17 10 .630
Washington 16 11 .593 1
Connecticut 16 12 .571
Chicago 10 18 .357
New York 7 20 .259 10
Indiana 5 23 .179 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 21 7 .750
Los Angeles 16 11 .593
Phoenix 16 12 .571 5
Minnesota 15 12 .556
Dallas 14 14 .500 7
Las Vegas 12 15 .444

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Indiana 68, New York 55

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 109, Las Vegas 88

Washington 76, Dallas 74

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at New York, 11 a.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<