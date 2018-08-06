BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Atlanta 17 10 .630 — Washington 16 11 .593 1 Connecticut 16 12 .571 1½ Chicago 10 18 .357 7½ New York 7 20 .259 10 Indiana 5 23 .179 12½ WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB x-Seattle 21 7 .750 — Los Angeles 16 11 .593 4½ Phoenix 16 12 .571 5 Minnesota 15 12 .556 5½ Dallas 14 14 .500 7 Las Vegas 12 15 .444 8½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Saturday's Games

Indiana 68, New York 55

Sunday's Games

Connecticut 109, Las Vegas 88

Washington 76, Dallas 74

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at New York, 11 a.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<