LOS ANGELES (AP) — All-Star outfielder George Springer has left Houston's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers after he was injured trying to steal second base in the third inning.

Springer appeared to be favoring his left hand or arm Sunday following a headfirst dive into the bag. He was thrown out by Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Jake Marisnick replaced Springer in center field for the Astros.

Last year's World Series MVP after hitting five home runs in seven games against the Dodgers, Springer went deep in the first inning Sunday, his sixth leadoff home run this season.

The two-time All-Star also left Tuesday's game at Seattle when he injured his left shoulder while diving to make a catch in the first inning. He was not in the Astros' lineup Wednesday.

Springer started all three games in the weekend series against the Dodgers, getting an extra-base hit in each game.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball