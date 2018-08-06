  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/08/06 05:28
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 92 361 87 123 .341
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 105 403 80 131 .325
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Segura Sea 104 426 72 131 .308
Merrifield KC 107 420 54 129 .307
Simmons LAA 101 382 53 116 .304
MDuffy TB 93 366 39 110 .301
JoRamirez Cle 109 406 78 122 .300
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 33; JMartinez, Boston, 33; KDavis, Oakland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; NCruz, Seattle, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Stanton, New York, 25; Betts, Boston, 25.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 91; KDavis, Oakland, 85; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 82; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 76; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; Gattis, Houston, 67; NCruz, Seattle, 67; Lindor, Cleveland, 67.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 2 tied at 11-6.