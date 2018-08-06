BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Connecticut
|16
|12
|.571
|1½
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|Chicago
|10
|18
|.357
|7½
|New York
|7
|20
|.259
|10
|Indiana
|5
|23
|.179
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|11
|.593
|4½
|Phoenix
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Minnesota
|15
|12
|.556
|5½
|Dallas
|14
|13
|.519
|6½
|Las Vegas
|12
|15
|.444
|8½
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Saturday's Games
Indiana 68, New York 55
|Sunday's Games
Connecticut 109, Las Vegas 88
Washington at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Seattle at New York, 11 a.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Phoenix, 10 p.m.<