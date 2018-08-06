NEW YORK (AP) — Nick Markakis hit a go-ahead home run in the 10th inning and the Atlanta Braves, helped by pitcher Julio Teheran's first big league homer, rallied to beat the New York Mets 5-4 Sunday.

Markakis finished with four hits and took over the NL lead from teammate Freddie Freeman.

Ender Inciarte also homered as the Braves posted their sixth victory in seven games. The NL East contenders took three of four at Citi Field for their first winning road series in more than a month.

Devin Mesoraco hit a tying home run in the Mets ninth — he was standing at second base when a replay review showed the ball cleared the wall, making it 4-all.

A.J. Minter (4-2), who had been 8 for 8 in save chances this year, got the win despite giving up Mesoraco's solo drive with one out.

Braves rookie Jesse Biddle worked around Wilmer Flores' leadoff double in the 10th for his first big league save. Jose Bautista, in an 0-for-23 slump, and Todd Frazier grounded out with Flores on third to end it.

New York rookie Tyler Bashlor (0-1) was tagged for Markakis' 13th homer with one out. The Mets have lost five of six, and fell to 4-12 against Atlanta this season.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs in the ninth that put Atlanta ahead 4-3.

Teheran hit his first professional home run to begin the Braves' comeback from an early 3-0 deficit.

Long a Mets nemesis on the mound, Teheran found a new way to torment them. The career .153 hitter clubbed a solo drive over the left-field wall in the fifth, and enjoyed a leisurely trot around the bases.

The Braves pulled off an unusual double play to stay close in the sixth.

The Mets led 3-1 when Flores led off with a single and went to third on Michael Conforto's single. Bautista hit a hard grounder to third baseman Johan Camargo, who got a quick forceout. Second baseman Ozzie Albies then alertly saw Flores breaking for the plate and threw him out.

Inciarte hit a tying, two-run homer in the seventh off rookie starter Corey Oswalt.

Recently acquired Austin Jackson hit his second homer in eight games for the Mets. Rarely patient at the plate, Amed Rosario drew two walks and scored both times — on a single that knocked the glove off Teheran's hand, and on a double by rookie Jeff McNeil.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak was put on the disabled list with inflammation in his shoulder. The move was retroactive to Saturday, and RHP Jacob Rhame was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Swarzak is 0-2 with three saves and a 6.00 ERA in 22 games during his first season with the Mets. He missed about two months earlier this year with a strained oblique.

UP NEXT

Braves: After a day off, Atlanta plays a day-night doubleheader at Washington. LHP Max Fried (1-4, 3.38 ERA) starts the day game and LHP Sean Newcomb (10-5, 3.23) goes at night. Newcomb's previous outing was last Sunday — he came within one strike of a no-hitter against the Dodgers and was pulled after 134 pitches. Following the game, the 25-year-old apologized for racist, homophobic and sexist tweets he sent as a teenager.

Mets: RHP Noah Syndergaard (6-2, 2.98) starts vs. RHP Homer Bailey (1-8, 5.87) and the Reds. Former Mets ace Matt Harvey, traded to Cincinnati in May, returns to Citi Field. He's not scheduled to pitch in the three-game series.

