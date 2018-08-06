  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Psychiatrist: Much hidden in shooter's mind

By  Associated Press
2018/08/06 01:12
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015, file photo, Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, right, is led out of the courtroom after being formally sentenced in

FILE - In this July 23, 2012, file photo, James Holmes, who was convicted of killing 12 moviegoers and wounding 70 more in a shooting spree in a crowd

FILE - In this July 23, 2012, file photo, James Holmes, who was convicted of killing 12 moviegoers and wounding 70 more in a shooting spree in a crowd

FILE - In this July 27, 2012, file photo, crosses are displayed in honor of the victims of the Aurora, Colo., movie theater shooting, which killed 12

FILE - In this July 27, 2012, file photo, crosses are displayed in honor of the victims of the Aurora, Colo., movie theater shooting, which killed 12

DENVER (AP) — The Latest on a book written by a psychiatrist who spent hours interviewing Colorado theater shooter James Holmes (all times local):

11:10 a.m.

A psychiatrist who spent hours talking with mass murderer James Holmes says what led Holmes to open fire in a Colorado movie theater was a vortex of his mental illness, personality and circumstances, along with other, unknown currents.

William H. Reid says some of those currents will probably never come to light because they're locked inside Holmes' mind, and even Holmes isn't aware of them.

Reid was appointed by a judge to evaluate Holmes' mental health after the 2012 shootings at a theater in the Denver suburb of Aurora. He has written a book called "A Dark Night in Aurora: Inside James Holmes and the Colorado Mass Shootings."

Twelve people died and 70 were hurt in the attack. Holmes was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life without parole.

___

This item has been corrected to show the book's subtitle is "Inside James Holmes and the Colorado Mass Shootings," not "Inside James Holmes and the Colorado Theater Shootings."