LONDON (AP) — Dawid Malan has paid the price for his poor run of scores for England by getting dropped for the second cricket test against India at Lord's, with uncapped 20-year-old Ollie Pope called up as a replacement.

The other change to the 13-man squad was expected, with Ben Stokes out because he is attending a court in England from Monday on a charge of affray. Fellow allrounder Chris Woakes takes his place.

Malan is averaging 16.89 in his nine test matches since the Ashes series in Australia. The 30-year-old left hander made 8 and 20 in the 31-run win over India in the first test at Edgbaston and also missed three catches.

Pope has hit three centuries in English domestic cricket this summer, with a top score of 158 not out, and made an unbeaten half-century in the second-string England Lions' win over India A last month.

It is another bold call from recently appointed national selector Ed Smith, with Pope the same age as Surrey teammate Sam Curran — England's man of the match in the first test.

The second test starts Thursday.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Alastair Cook, Sam Curran, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Jamie Porter, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes.