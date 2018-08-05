TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker, on Sunday (August 5) estimated the impact of the company’s computer virus outbreak on August 3, which affected a number of computer systems and fab tools in Taiwan, to third quarter revenue to be about 3%.

Noting that the degree of infection varied by fab, TSMC said in a news release on Sunday that it had contained the problem and found a solution. As of 2:00 p.m., about 80% of the company’s impacted tools had been back to normal, the company said, adding that it expected full recovery on August 6.

TSMC said it expected this incident to cause shipment delays and additional costs and estimated the impact to gross margin to be about 1%. The company said it was confident shipments delayed in the third quarter will be recovered in the fourth quarter 2018, and maintained its forecast of high single-digit revenue growth for 2018 in U.S. dollars given on July 19, 2018.

Denying a hacking attack, the chipmaker attributed this virus outbreak to misoperation during the software installation process for a new tool, which caused a virus to spread once the tool was connected to the company’s computer network. “Data integrity and confidential information was not compromised. TSMC has taken actions to close this security gap and further strengthen security measures,” the company said.