JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck Indonesia's popular tourist island of Lombok, one week after another quake in the same area killed more than a dozen people.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency says the latest quake, which struck early Sunday evening, has the potential to trigger a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake had a magnitude of 7.0 and its epicenter was about 2 kilometers (1 mile) east-southeast of Loloan, with a depth of 10.5 kilometers (6 miles).

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Lombok, which is just east of Bali, on July 29, killing 16 people.

Like Bali, Lombok is known for pristine beaches and mountains. Hotels and other buildings in both locations are not allowed to exceed the height of coconut trees.