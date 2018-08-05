Environmentalists were not going to be happy with anyone President Donald Trump picked for the Supreme Court. But the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh has them especially worried.

During his 12 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Kavanaugh has frequently come down against Environmental Protection Agency rules, saying the agency went further than Congress had authorized.

He said the nation should address climate change but that it was up to Congress to craft those policies, not the EPA.

His defenders say he was applying the law fairly and the problem was that the EPA tried to create law.

If the Senate confirms him, Kavanaugh will replace the more moderate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who almost always ruled with the majority in environmental cases.