Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, August 5, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Variable cloudiness;83;74;Mostly cloudy;84;75;SSW;8;71%;36%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;107;90;Sunny and very warm;107;92;W;11;35%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;98;71;Sunny and breezy;94;72;W;18;46%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;More sun than clouds;86;71;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;E;8;56%;8%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;77;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;61;NNE;7;46%;2%;6

Anchorage, United States;A little rain;70;60;Rain and drizzle;69;57;S;10;76%;73%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;110;83;Sunshine and warm;104;80;WNW;12;36%;27%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;Cloudy;82;62;ESE;8;52%;66%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;More sun than clouds;67;45;Sunny and warmer;74;51;ENE;4;53%;0%;5

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;90;77;Sunny and beautiful;92;74;NNW;10;38%;1%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;57;48;Clearing;60;47;SSE;5;74%;44%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and seasonable;114;86;Sunny, breezy, hot;114;84;NW;18;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Periods of sun;95;75;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SW;10;58%;72%;6

Bangalore, India;Mostly cloudy;82;68;A t-shower in spots;81;68;W;14;61%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;91;79;Downpours;89;79;WSW;7;75%;90%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;93;78;Clouds and sun;90;76;S;8;64%;10%;9

Beijing, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;77;Rain and drizzle;86;77;E;4;78%;86%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, humid;89;66;Sunny and humid;89;68;WSW;4;50%;59%;8

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;78;60;Mostly sunny;84;63;SE;5;44%;2%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Variable cloudiness;66;47;Clouds and sun;67;48;ESE;9;64%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;84;58;Clouds and sun;85;56;S;4;40%;4%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A p.m. t-storm;92;67;Partly sunny;88;65;ENE;8;46%;1%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny, warm;81;60;Mostly sunny;90;63;N;4;42%;0%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny;89;64;Partly sunny, humid;91;67;SW;3;52%;6%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Sun, some clouds;92;68;Partly sunny;88;64;NE;5;46%;26%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog this morning;63;49;Clouds and sun;63;53;NNE;7;72%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;59;Nice with some sun;87;60;NNE;5;29%;16%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very hot;98;80;A shower;93;79;NE;7;65%;66%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;78;Sunny and very warm;99;76;NNE;7;35%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower;64;51;Cloudy with showers;56;44;SW;16;76%;100%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;66;A shower or t-storm;84;68;SE;5;56%;56%;13

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;97;82;Cloudy and very warm;99;82;WSW;11;50%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Variable clouds, hot;92;76;A shower or t-storm;88;72;NE;10;65%;87%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;88;79;Cloudy with a shower;85;79;WSW;12;77%;84%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of sun;73;58;Partly sunny;74;59;W;9;50%;36%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and some clouds;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;WNW;11;74%;28%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;Partly sunny, warm;99;79;S;8;48%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;90;68;Mostly sunny, nice;86;67;SSE;9;70%;4%;9

Delhi, India;Mainly cloudy;91;78;Cloudy;86;78;ESE;5;84%;67%;4

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;86;59;A p.m. t-storm;78;56;N;6;61%;73%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Cloudy, a t-storm;94;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;81;SE;8;74%;71%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;86;69;Mostly sunny;89;71;SSE;4;59%;42%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;73;56;A shower;69;52;W;9;78%;81%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;104;69;Sunny and hot;100;70;ENE;6;18%;1%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny;81;72;Mostly sunny, nice;81;70;ENE;6;64%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;78;S;5;78%;79%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;78;49;Sunny and very warm;83;52;NE;5;30%;0%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;88;74;E;10;68%;43%;12

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or t-storm;75;56;A shower or t-storm;70;55;WNW;17;54%;80%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;85;74;A couple of t-storms;86;75;WSW;9;85%;91%;5

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;A couple of showers;92;80;SE;5;73%;76%;10

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;87;75;Partly sunny, breezy;88;75;ENE;16;54%;15%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;91;72;Low clouds;83;72;W;10;64%;42%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;102;81;A t-storm in spots;96;77;E;15;64%;100%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;85;74;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;NE;10;61%;55%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;90;73;Mostly sunny;91;74;E;6;51%;14%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;107;85;Sunny and very warm;101;85;N;10;46%;1%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Abundant sunshine;75;44;Sunny and pleasant;76;50;WNW;10;19%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;110;66;Sunny and not as hot;101;66;N;8;10%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;87;81;Some brightening;89;81;SW;17;62%;2%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;79;69;Showers and t-storms;80;69;SE;4;85%;92%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;95;79;Partly sunny;96;78;SSE;9;44%;70%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, humid;89;64;A thunderstorm;81;60;WNW;8;72%;55%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm in spots;90;82;E;14;61%;50%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;86;70;Clouds and sun;86;69;WSW;7;57%;18%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;93;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;SSW;6;82%;79%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ESE;5;79%;66%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A passing shower;53;20;Partly sunny;53;27;E;7;30%;5%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;85;74;Clouds and sun;83;75;SSW;9;76%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;59;Turning sunny;65;59;S;7;76%;3%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunshine, very hot;104;70;Sunny and hot;90;66;NNW;8;49%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;82;61;Sunshine and warm;86;63;SSW;5;45%;2%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;90;68;Sunny and hot;94;72;ESE;6;38%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun, nice;78;66;Nice with sunshine;78;67;SW;7;70%;2%;9

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine, very hot;103;71;Very hot;104;72;WNW;3;27%;2%;9

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;82;A p.m. shower or two;89;80;WSW;11;69%;89%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;77;Some sun, pleasant;90;77;ESE;4;69%;32%;10

Manila, Philippines;Thunderstorm;86;79;Heavy thunderstorms;85;78;SE;7;81%;88%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clearing and breezy;61;47;Cooler;54;45;WNW;16;69%;83%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;73;56;A p.m. t-storm;70;55;NE;5;65%;85%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;80;A t-storm in spots;89;79;ENE;9;64%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm or two;82;59;Clouds and sun;77;57;WNW;9;55%;13%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;83;75;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;SSW;11;73%;44%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds breaking;59;45;Clouds, then sun;63;50;NNE;6;75%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Sun and some clouds;90;74;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSW;6;57%;72%;6

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;81;62;More sun than clouds;78;62;W;9;57%;41%;5

Mumbai, India;Some sun, a shower;86;81;Spotty showers;86;81;WSW;15;80%;91%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;72;51;Partly sunny;75;51;NE;8;51%;25%;8

New York, United States;Areas of morning fog;91;74;Mostly sunny;93;75;SSW;6;57%;4%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;90;72;Sunny;94;71;WNW;9;50%;2%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;62;44;Increasing clouds;64;46;NE;3;61%;2%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;96;78;Mostly sunny and hot;96;77;N;7;52%;15%;11

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;76;53;Periods of sun;69;55;SSE;6;41%;34%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;91;70;A t-storm in spots;91;70;SSW;10;65%;65%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;81;75;Showers around;81;75;SW;8;67%;70%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NW;7;82%;88%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;89;74;Showers around;89;74;ENE;5;75%;70%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;88;64;Mostly sunny and hot;93;68;NNE;4;38%;0%;7

Perth, Australia;Clouds and sun;57;44;Clouds and sunshine;60;55;WNW;6;64%;55%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;SW;10;79%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;88;74;Inc. clouds;86;74;SE;10;84%;55%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ESE;6;52%;60%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;84;59;Sunny and very warm;85;60;SE;5;27%;0%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm in spots;93;78;A t-storm in spots;91;73;E;4;70%;73%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;51;SSE;8;50%;33%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny and hot;92;68;Sunny and hot;91;69;SW;7;49%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partial sunshine;82;72;Mostly sunny;83;71;SSE;9;63%;46%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;61;48;Mostly sunny;60;47;NNE;11;61%;17%;4

Riga, Latvia;A shower or t-storm;79;63;A shower or t-storm;77;61;WNW;7;58%;66%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy;78;67;Rain and drizzle;75;67;SE;6;79%;92%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;105;84;Warm with sunshine;110;86;NNE;9;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;93;70;Mostly sunny;92;69;NW;7;57%;14%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mainly cloudy;73;63;A morning shower;70;57;W;13;64%;54%;5

San Francisco, United States;Clouds, then sun;68;56;Low clouds, then sun;70;55;W;12;64%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;80;62;A shower or t-storm;79;64;ENE;6;68%;66%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;87;80;A t-storm in spots;87;80;SE;12;75%;45%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;78;66;NNE;6;85%;74%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;A p.m. shower or two;77;58;Showers around;79;56;W;6;45%;62%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun;65;44;Cloudy;62;41;WSW;3;52%;76%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A shower or t-storm;82;74;NE;4;84%;69%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine, very hot;105;64;Sunny and hot;92;62;NNW;6;51%;0%;9

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;Mostly sunny;85;61;NNE;6;54%;2%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;93;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;NE;4;67%;65%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;82;Partly sunny and hot;97;82;SE;9;63%;28%;11

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;79;A t-storm in spots;88;78;SE;8;77%;76%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine and nice;81;58;Mostly sunny;83;59;SSE;4;54%;3%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Brief p.m. showers;86;80;A passing shower;88;80;ESE;14;69%;73%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A shower or t-storm;80;54;Nice with some sun;73;54;WSW;8;47%;35%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and nice;70;56;Showers around;67;51;WNW;14;52%;60%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;94;81;A thunderstorm;95;79;ESE;6;64%;54%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-storm;74;61;A shower or t-storm;71;60;WNW;16;60%;58%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;75;Sunny and hot;102;77;SE;8;25%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;87;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;69;N;8;71%;66%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;107;84;Mostly sunny, warm;101;81;E;7;17%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brilliant sunshine;89;76;Mostly sunny;88;77;NNE;8;52%;25%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;Mostly sunny;96;70;E;5;40%;2%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;94;81;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;75;ENE;9;65%;89%;9

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, humid;86;74;A t-storm in spots;86;73;SW;12;74%;88%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds breaking;89;80;Humid with sunshine;92;81;E;17;63%;13%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. shower or two;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;W;6;66%;74%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;79;55;Turning out cloudy;72;49;NNE;8;59%;29%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;80;61;Brilliant sunshine;82;62;NNE;4;47%;2%;7

Vienna, Austria;A t-storm or two;89;67;Partly sunny;87;63;ENE;5;46%;3%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SSE;5;75%;88%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;80;58;A shower or t-storm;76;56;W;10;58%;59%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of t-storms;82;59;Partly sunny, nice;77;57;W;12;54%;12%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;55;52;Rain and drizzle;60;51;ENE;8;79%;60%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;84;77;A couple of t-storms;85;77;SW;8;83%;94%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;92;63;Mostly sunny;89;63;NE;3;45%;8%;10

