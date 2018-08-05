Hong Kong pop star dies in fall

Taipei, Aug. 5 (CNA) Hong Kong singer-songwriter Ellen Joyce Loo, who was awarded Best Arrangement at the 28th Golden Melody Awards in Taipei last year, died in a fall from a building in Happy Valley, Hong Kong, Sunday. She was 32 years old.

Hong Kong police confirmed that Loo was found dead at the scene, according to media reports.

Loo's death sent shock waves among fans in Taiwan, many of whom heaped words of condolence on the last post on her Facebook page created Aug. 2, in which she said she had decided to do something "big" for herself.

Loo was known for her impassioned advocacy of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or intersex (LGBTI) rights.

At the Golden Melody award presentation ceremony, Loo came out in her acceptance speech, dedicating the award for "Darling" from the album "Imperfections" to her wife Yu Jing-pin, a Taiwanese photographer.

Loo and Yu registered their marriage in Canada in 2016.

At an event hosted by local nongovernmental organizations to promote equality for all families in May last year in Taipei, Loo said she lent her support for LGBTI rights because the progress on marriage equality in Taiwan has been stagnant and she believed that guaranteeing such rights is vital for a civilized society.