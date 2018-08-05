  1. Home
Author Murakami talks music, running, novels on radio show

By  Associated Press
In this undated black and white photo provided by Tokyo FM Broadcasting Co., Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami poses at its radio station in Tokyo.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese author Haruki Murakami, hosting a special radio show featuring some of his favorite songs he jogs to, says writing novels is about rhythm, as in music and running.

A best-selling novelist and a perennial contender for the Nobel literature prize, Murakami is a serious runner and is known for a love of music that plays a key role in his stories.

During Sunday's 55-minute, pre-recorded "Murakami Radio," he shared his memories and stories behind nine songs he chose from his huge music library stored in seven iPods.

The 69-year-old Murakami began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo after finishing university. His 1987 romantic novel "Norwegian Wood" established him as a young literary star, nearly a decade after his first novel, "Hear the Wind Sing."