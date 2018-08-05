TOKYO (AP) — Japanese author Haruki Murakami, hosting a special radio show featuring some of his favorite songs he jogs to, says writing novels is about rhythm, as in music and running.

A best-selling novelist and a perennial contender for the Nobel literature prize, Murakami is a serious runner and is known for a love of music that plays a key role in his stories.

During Sunday's 55-minute, pre-recorded "Murakami Radio," he shared his memories and stories behind nine songs he chose from his huge music library stored in seven iPods.

The 69-year-old Murakami began writing while running a jazz bar in Tokyo after finishing university. His 1987 romantic novel "Norwegian Wood" established him as a young literary star, nearly a decade after his first novel, "Hear the Wind Sing."