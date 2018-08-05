TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The three townships in eastern Taiwan where golden daylily flowers are blossoming on their gently rolling hills are gearing up to use the short flower season of August and September to promote local tourism and market the agricultural product.

Chen Chi-rong (陳啟榮), director at Eastern Region Branch, Agriculture and Food Agency, said (陳啟榮) said that Taiwan’s daylily growing area is about 640 hectares and the yearly harvest is about 400 tons. Nearly 90% of the growing area and harvest is located in Hualien and Taitung counties in eastern Taiwan, he said, adding that with the fair weather conditions in the growing regions this year, daylilies have been growing very well and robust blooming of the flowers can be expected.

During the flower season, the farmers’ association of Hualien’s Yuli Township area will organize shuttle bus services on weekends and on holidays to transport tourists to Chike Mountain (赤柯山) to visit daylily flowers; the Fuli Township Farmers Association will hold a concert on Liushidan Mountain (六十石山) on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening during August; and the Taimali (太麻里) Township Farmers Association will organize an agricultural product exhibition to boost sales of daylily flowers.

Local daylily farmers, restaurants, hotel operators and travel agents have pooled together to offer packages that include daylily flower themed meals, flower watching, stargazing, and ecological or other in-depth tours.

Fuli Township Farmers Association Secretary General Chang Su-hua (張素華) said daylily flowers, also known as golden needle vegetable, are used as food ingredients in Taiwan and other countries, adding that they are rich in protein, carbohydrate, vitamins A, B1, and B2, niacin, calcium, phosphorus, and iron. Chang added that according to research studies, daylily flowers have the healthy benefits of stabilizing emotions, clearing away heat in the body and helping facilitate diuresis.

Chang also urged consumers to buy daylily flower products with food traceability or with the Taiwan Golden Needle (台灣金針) label to ensure food safety.

(photo by CNA)

(photo by CNA)

(photo by CNA)