TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The former leader of Hong Kong, Leung Chun-ying, has come forward to promote state censorship and de-platforming of pro-democracy and pro-independence voices in Hong Kong, as Beijing seeks to ban the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCCHK) from hosting a talk by Hong Kong independence activist Andy Chan Ho-tin.



In a letter to the FCCHK, Leung likened supporters of Hong Kong and Taiwanese independence to “criminals and terrorists.” Leung also has the temerity to suggest that banning pro-independence voices from the public forum “has nothing to do with press freedom.”

AFP has reported on a source close to the club that China’s Foreign Ministry is seeking a meeting with the FCCHK in order to pressure them to cancel the event.

Andy Chan Ho-tin is the convener of the Hong Kong National Party which the Hong Kong Government is intending to ban and make illegal within the next week, originally giving a 21 day period for appeal after an announcement on July 18.

A Friday statement from China’s Foreign Ministry said "We resolutely oppose any external forces providing a platform for 'Hong Kong independence' elements to spread fallacies."

The current vice-president of the FCCHK and acting spokesperson was quoted in response as saying "We stand for freedom of the press, we stand for freedom of information... We are very keen to hear everybody speak from all sides of the political debate," reports AFP.



Leung, in his capacity as servant to Beijing, issued an open letter directed the Foreign Correspondent’s Club in support of China’s attempt to muzzle Andy Chan Ho-Tin. In the letter Leung made the association between those who support the independence of Hong Kong and Taiwan, and the actions of criminals and terrorists.



Leung’s full letter, published by Hong Kong Free Press can be seen below:

While Leung expresses “grave concern” that the FCC might be willing to provide a platform to “criminals and terrorists” or perhaps even a supporter of Taiwan independence, the people of Hong Kong probably have just as many “grave concerns” in view of their government’s increasing disregard for the Basic Law which ostensibly guarantees them freedom of speech, press, association, and assembly.

Current Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has also weighed in on the issue, calling it “regrettable” and “inappropriate” for the FCCHK to host the talk with Chan Ho-tin.

Judging from reports and the words of Leung and Lam, it seems the Hong Kong Government may be threatening to shut down the FCC or potentially kick them out of the location they are leasing.



According to the most recent AFP report, Mallet and the FCCHK have no intention of canceling the talk with Chan Ho-Tin, which is scheduled for Aug. 14.



Screen shot of FCCHK's event page