People sunbathe on a beach during a hot summer day in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. Hot air from Africa is bringing a heat wave to Europe,
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Lisbon has broken a 37-year-old record to notch its hottest temperature ever as an unrelenting wave of heat bakes Portugal and neighboring Spain.
Portugal's weather service said the capital reached 44 degrees Celsius (111.2 degrees Fahrenheit) on Saturday, surpassing the city's previous record of 43 C (109.4 F) set in 1981.
The day's hottest temperature of 46.8 C (116.2 F) was recorded at Alvega in the center of Portugal. The country's highest temperature on record is 47.4 C (117.3 F) from 2003.
The hot, dusty conditions across the Iberian Peninsula are the result of a mass of hot air from Africa.
Sunday's forecast calls for temperatures to dip slightly while remaining extremely high.