American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/05 12:51
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 78 34 .696
New York 68 41 .624
Tampa Bay 56 55 .505 21½
Toronto 51 59 .464 26
Baltimore 33 78 .297 44½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 60 49 .550
Minnesota 51 58 .468 9
Detroit 47 64 .423 14
Chicago 40 70 .364 20½
Kansas City 34 76 .309 26½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 71 41 .634
Oakland 66 46 .589 5
Seattle 63 48 .568
Los Angeles 55 57 .491 16
Texas 49 63 .438 22

Friday's Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4

Texas 11, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings

Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Toronto 7, Seattle 2

Saturday's Games

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 2

Texas 3, Baltimore 1

Oakland 2, Detroit 1

Houston 14, L.A. Dodgers 0

Toronto 5, Seattle 1

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13) at Tampa Bay (Wood 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (McGuire 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 7-9) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Texas (Hutchison 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 3-5) at Oakland (Cahill 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2) at Boston (Price 11-6), 8:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.