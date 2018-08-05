ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eleider Alvarez dropped Sergey Kovalev three times in a brutal seventh round and won the 175-pound championship by knockout at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Saturday night.

Alvarez ran his record to 24-0 and sprinted around the ring as Kovalev stumbled back to his corner. Alvarez got the KO at 2:45 in the seventh as the sellout crowd of 5,642 at Etess Arena went wild.

Alvarez won the WBO light heavyweight titles and ended Kovalev's reign atop the division. Alvarez, who once had surgery on his right hand, found the power in that hand to level Kovalev with a right and send him to the canvas. Alvarez, a Colombian, pounced and pounded away at Kovalev when he beat the 10 count and knocked him down two more times to end the fight.

"It was a two (punch) combo that I have been throwing my whole career and we worked on it in camp," Alvarez said. "I have always practiced that in camp and we thought it would work in this camp."

This was the first major card in Atlantic City in four years.

Dmitry Bivol unanimously outpointed Isaac Chilemba to retain the WBA version of the 175-pound title.

There had been hopes to match Kovalez against Bivol in a unification bout, perhaps later this year.

Alvarez caught Kovalev, who hasn't been the same since consecutive defeats to Andre Ward, and put those plans on ice. His third knockdown left Kovalev on all fours and he sat motionless on the canvas as Alvarez took a victory leap into his corner.

"I wanted to show that I could stay strong and do good things," Alvarez said. "His punches were not as hard as they were in the beginning of the fight."