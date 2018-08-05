|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|92
|361
|87
|123
|.341
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|JMartinez Bos
|105
|403
|80
|131
|.325
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Segura Sea
|103
|422
|72
|131
|.310
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|Simmons LAA
|100
|377
|53
|114
|.302
|MDuffy TB
|92
|361
|37
|109
|.302
|Merrifield KC
|106
|415
|53
|125
|.301
|JoRamirez Cle
|108
|404
|77
|121
|.300
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 33; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; KDavis, Oakland, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; Gallo, Texas, 29; NCruz, Seattle, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Stanton, New York, 25; Betts, Boston, 25.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 91; KDavis, Oakland, 85; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 79; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 76; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; NCruz, Seattle, 67; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; 3 tied at 66.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 14-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 2 tied at 11-6.