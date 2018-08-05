Whitecaps-NYC FC, Sums

Vancouver 1 1—2 New York City 1 1—2

First half_1, Vancouver, Mezquida, 2 (Martins), 22nd minute. 2, New York City, Medina, 6 (Tinnerholm), 47th.

Second half_3, New York City, Castellanos, 1 (Berget), 46th. 4, Vancouver, Hurtado, 2 (Shea), 87th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Stefan Marinovic; New York City, Brad Stuver.

Yellow Cards_Matarrita, New York City, 56th; Moralez, New York City, 68th; Callens, New York City, 90th.

Referee_JC Rivero. Assistant Referees_Brian Poeschel, Jose Da Silva. 4th Official_Tim Ford.

A_20,802 (28,743)

Lineups

Vancouver_Stefan Marinovic; Sean Franklin, Aaron Maund; Ali Ghazal, Brett Levis (Yordy Reyna, 69th), Felipe Martins, Brek Shea, Russell Teibert; Anthony Blondell (Erik Hurtado, 46th), Bernie Ibini Isei (Alphonso Davies, 54th), Nicolas Mezquida.

New York City_Brad Stuver; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Kwame Awuah, 66th), Jesus Medina, Maxi Moralez, Alexander Ring; Jo Inge Berget (Jonathan Lewis, 75th), Ismael Tajouri (Ben Sweat, 82nd).