BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 92 361 87 123 .341
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
JMartinez Bos 105 403 80 131 .325
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 103 422 72 131 .310
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Simmons LAA 99 373 53 113 .303
MDuffy TB 92 361 37 109 .302
Merrifield KC 105 412 53 124 .301
JoRamirez Cle 107 400 77 120 .300
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 33; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; KDavis, Oakland, 29; Gallo, Texas, 28; NCruz, Seattle, 28; Lindor, Cleveland, 27; Judge, New York, 26; Stanton, New York, 25; Betts, Boston, 25.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 91; KDavis, Oakland, 84; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 79; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 76; Bregman, Houston, 71; Haniger, Seattle, 69; Lowrie, Oakland, 68; NCruz, Seattle, 67; Lindor, Cleveland, 67; 2 tied at 66.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 14-4; Severino, New York, 14-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 13-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 13-6; Morton, Houston, 12-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-6; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; 2 tied at 11-6.