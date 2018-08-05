White Sox score in ninth, beat Rays 2-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tim Anderson scored when Matt Duffy committed a throwing error on Leury Garcia's two-strike bunt in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Saturday night for their third straight win.

Anderson led off the ninth with a double off Yonny Chirinos (0-4). Garcia then bunted a 0-2 pitch toward third, and Duffy threw wildly toward first.

Xavier Cedeno (2-0) got the last out of the eighth for the win, and Thyago Vieira pitched the ninth for his first major league save.

Jose Abreu hit his 19th homer in the fourth for Chicago, tying it at 1. It was Abreu's third homer in three games.

Tampa Bay left-hander Blake Snell allowed three hits in four innings in his first start for the Rays since July 12. After pitching in the All-Star Game on July 17, the 12-game winner missed a start due to left shoulder fatigue.