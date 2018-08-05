|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|78
|34
|.696
|—
|New York
|68
|41
|.624
|8½
|Tampa Bay
|56
|55
|.505
|21½
|Toronto
|50
|59
|.459
|26½
|Baltimore
|33
|77
|.300
|44
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|59
|49
|.546
|—
|Minnesota
|50
|58
|.463
|9
|Detroit
|47
|63
|.427
|13
|Chicago
|40
|70
|.364
|20
|Kansas City
|34
|75
|.312
|25½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|70
|41
|.631
|—
|Oakland
|65
|46
|.586
|5
|Seattle
|63
|47
|.573
|6½
|Los Angeles
|55
|56
|.495
|15
|Texas
|48
|63
|.432
|22
|Friday's Games
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 7, Cleveland 4
Texas 11, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4
Oakland 1, Detroit 0, 13 innings
Houston 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Toronto 7, Seattle 2
|Saturday's Games
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Chicago White Sox 2, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Shields 4-13) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Skaggs 8-7) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-2), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 7-9) at Minnesota (Santana 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Texas (Perez 2-4), 3:05 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 6-9) at Oakland (Cahill 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-4) at Seattle (Leake 8-7), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-2) at Boston (Price 11-6), 8:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.