Saturday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/05 09:05
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 000 000 001—1 5 0
Boston 200 100 10x—4 6 0

C.Adams, Green (6), Cole (7) and Romine; Eovaldi, Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Eovaldi 5-4. L_C.Adams 0-1. HRs_Boston, Moreland (13), Martinez (33).

___

Chicago 000 100 001—2 5 0
Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 3 1

Rodon, Minaya (7), Cedeno (8), Vieira (9) and Narvaez; Snell, Chirinos (5) and Sucre. W_Cedeno 2-0. L_Chirinos 0-4. Sv_Vieira (1). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 131 101 000—7 13 0
Washington 010 000 000—1 7 0

DeSclafani, Hernandez (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali; Gonzalez, Suero (4), Cordero (8), Solis (9) and Wieters. W_DeSclafani 5-3. L_Gonzalez 6-8. HRs_Cincinnati, Dixon (2), Ervin (1).

___

San Diego 000 301 000—4 5 0
Chicago 050 000 00x—5 11 1

Lockett, Strahm (6), Castillo (7), Maton (8) and Hedges; Hendricks, Cishek (6), Kintzler (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 8-9. L_Lockett 0-2. Sv_Strop (7). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (8). Chicago, Rizzo (17), Schwarber (20).