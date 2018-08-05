Saturday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
|Boston
|200
|100
|10x—4
|6
|0
C.Adams, Green (6), Cole (7) and Romine; Eovaldi, Kimbrel (9) and Leon. W_Eovaldi 5-4. L_C.Adams 0-1. HRs_Boston, Moreland (13), Martinez (33).
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|001—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|1
Rodon, Minaya (7), Cedeno (8), Vieira (9) and Narvaez; Snell, Chirinos (5) and Sucre. W_Cedeno 2-0. L_Chirinos 0-4. Sv_Vieira (1). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|131
|101
|000—7
|13
|0
|Washington
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
DeSclafani, Hernandez (8), Lorenzen (9) and Casali; Gonzalez, Suero (4), Cordero (8), Solis (9) and Wieters. W_DeSclafani 5-3. L_Gonzalez 6-8. HRs_Cincinnati, Dixon (2), Ervin (1).
___
|San Diego
|000
|301
|000—4
|5
|0
|Chicago
|050
|000
|00x—5
|11
|1
Lockett, Strahm (6), Castillo (7), Maton (8) and Hedges; Hendricks, Cishek (6), Kintzler (8), Strop (9) and Contreras. W_Hendricks 8-9. L_Lockett 0-2. Sv_Strop (7). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (8). Chicago, Rizzo (17), Schwarber (20).