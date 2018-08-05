Europe swelters in record heat wave

Spain and Portugal suffered from extreme temperatures on Saturday as hot air from North Africa swept across the Iberian Peninsula.

Eight places in Portugal broke local temperature records, with the high peaking at 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit) in some places. Officials predicted scorching temperatures could rise a further 2 or 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, pushing them above Europe's previous record high of 48 degrees Celsius, recorded in Athens in 1977.

A large part of Portugal has been placed on high alert by the country's Civil Protection Agency as hundreds of firefighters battle a wildfire in the southern Algarve region.

In Spain, authorities issued heat warnings for 41 of the country's 50 provinces as temperatures reached up to 44 degrees.

In northern Europe, Sweden has warned of "a high risk" of wildfires in central and southern Sweden this weekend because of the continuing dry weather and strong winds.

In July, the Scandinavian country witnessed record temperatures and wildfires that extended into the Arctic Circle.

Sweden and Poland have warned against swimming in the Baltic Sea due to a huge bloom of toxic algae caused by hot temperatures.

Read more: Current heat waves are linked to climate change, scientists confirm

France shuts nuclear reactors

In France, energy company EDF has halted a fourth nuclear reactor near the Rhine and the Rhone Rivers to avoid overheating the rivers.

The nuclear power plants use the water to cool down their reactors before sending the water back into the rivers.

In Germany, state rail operator Deutsche Bahn said it was offering free water to passengers in case of delays. It also said it would keep air conditioning running on its trains even when they are empty.

Much of Germany has also been experiencing an unusually long run of high temperatures, accompanied by much less rainfall than usual. Farmers have requested financial aid from the government to help them cope with low harvests.

Read more: Hot weather exposes World War II munitions in German waters

Swiss army soldiers ditch uniform

Mountain railways in Switzerland have reported booming business as city dwellers flee to the Alps.

Faced with wilting troops, the Swiss Army has allowed soldiers to wear shorts and T-shirts instead of standard uniforms.

Police dogs in the Austrian capital, Vienna, have also been fitted with special shoes to protect them from the scalding streets.

A supermarket in Helsinki, where temperatures are well above average, invited 100 customers to sleep in its air-conditioned store on Saturday.

ap/cmk (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.