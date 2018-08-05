BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Atlanta 17 10 .630 — Washington 15 11 .577 1½ Connecticut 15 12 .556 2 Chicago 10 18 .357 7½ New York 7 20 .259 10 Indiana 5 23 .179 12½ WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB x-Seattle 21 7 .750 — Los Angeles 16 11 .593 4½ Phoenix 16 12 .571 5 Minnesota 15 12 .556 5½ Dallas 14 13 .519 6½ Las Vegas 12 14 .462 8

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

Atlanta 89, Chicago 74

Seattle 85, Minnesota 75

Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana 68, New York 55

Sunday's Games

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at New York, 11 a.m.