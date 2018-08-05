BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Washington
|15
|11
|.577
|1½
|Connecticut
|15
|12
|.556
|2
|Chicago
|10
|18
|.357
|7½
|New York
|7
|20
|.259
|10
|Indiana
|5
|23
|.179
|12½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|21
|7
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|16
|11
|.593
|4½
|Phoenix
|16
|12
|.571
|5
|Minnesota
|15
|12
|.556
|5½
|Dallas
|14
|13
|.519
|6½
|Las Vegas
|12
|14
|.462
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
___
|Friday's Games
Atlanta 89, Chicago 74
Seattle 85, Minnesota 75
Las Vegas at Washington, 8 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Indiana 68, New York 55
|Sunday's Games
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 3 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Phoenix at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Seattle at New York, 11 a.m.<