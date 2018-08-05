  1. Home
BC-GLF--Fiji International Scores

By  Associated Press
2018/08/05 00:04
Saturday
Natadola Bay Championship GC
Natadola, Fiji
Yardage: 7,190; Par: 72
Third Round
Gaganjeet Bhullar, India 70-69-69 —208
Terry Pilkadaris, Australia 70-68-71 —209
Andrew Dodt, Australia 67-70-72 —209
Jarryd Felton, Australia 67-71-71 —209
Jake McLeod, Australia 72-67-70 —209
Ben Campbell, New Zealand 67-66-77 —210
Ernie Els, South Africa 72-70-69 —211
Poom Saksanin, Thailand 73-68-71 —212
Matthew Griffin, Australia 69-72-71 —212
Anthony Quayle, Australia 75-66-71 —212
Ashun Wu, China 70-69-74 —213
Harry Bateman, New Zealand 70-69-74 —213
Justin Harding, South Africa 74-67-72 —213
Travis Smyth, Australia 71-70-72 —213
Andrew Martin, Australia 72-71-70 —213
Nick Cullen, Australia 67-72-75 —214
Mark Brown, New Zealand 75-68-71 —214
Steven Jeffress, Australia 73-66-75 —214
Damien Jordan, Australia 75-70-69 —214
Matthew Millar, Australia 71-73-71 —215
Marcus Fraser, Australia 73-69-73 —215
Also
Vijay Singh, Fiji 76-72-71 —219