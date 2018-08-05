BC-GLF--Fiji International Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Saturday
|Natadola Bay Championship GC
|Natadola, Fiji
|Yardage: 7,190; Par: 72
|Third Round
|Gaganjeet Bhullar, India
|70-69-69
|—208
|Terry Pilkadaris, Australia
|70-68-71
|—209
|Andrew Dodt, Australia
|67-70-72
|—209
|Jarryd Felton, Australia
|67-71-71
|—209
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|72-67-70
|—209
|Ben Campbell, New Zealand
|67-66-77
|—210
|Ernie Els, South Africa
|72-70-69
|—211
|Poom Saksanin, Thailand
|73-68-71
|—212
|Matthew Griffin, Australia
|69-72-71
|—212
|Anthony Quayle, Australia
|75-66-71
|—212
|Ashun Wu, China
|70-69-74
|—213
|Harry Bateman, New Zealand
|70-69-74
|—213
|Justin Harding, South Africa
|74-67-72
|—213
|Travis Smyth, Australia
|71-70-72
|—213
|Andrew Martin, Australia
|72-71-70
|—213
|Nick Cullen, Australia
|67-72-75
|—214
|Mark Brown, New Zealand
|75-68-71
|—214
|Steven Jeffress, Australia
|73-66-75
|—214
|Damien Jordan, Australia
|75-70-69
|—214
|Matthew Millar, Australia
|71-73-71
|—215
|Marcus Fraser, Australia
|73-69-73
|—215
|Also
|Vijay Singh, Fiji
|76-72-71
|—219