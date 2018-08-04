A migrant swims frantically towards a rescue ship off the coast of Libya in the early hours of Thursday night, Aug. 2, 2018. Rescuers from the Spanish
Migrants wait to be rescued off the coast of Libya in the early hours of Thursday night, Aug. 2, 2018, as rescuers throw life jackets at them and urge
A Guardia Civil officer holds a migrant inside a sport centre in Los Barrios, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service i
A migrant rests at the dock of the port of Algeciras, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gibralta
A young migrant stays inside a sport centre in Los Barrios, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of Gi
The French NGO "SOS Mediterranee" Aquarius ship leaves the Marseille harbour, southern France, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018. In prolonged stopping for a mo
A group of migrants stay inside a sport centre in Los Barrios, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of
A group of migrants stay inside a sport centre in San Roque, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Maritime Rescue Service in the Strait of G
A member of civil protection play with a young migrant child inside a sport centre in San Roque, southern Spain, after being rescued by Spain's Mariti
MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities say they have rescued 223 migrants attempting the perilous crossing of the Mediterranean Sea.
Spain's maritime rescue service says its craft intercepted three boats carrying 180 people Saturday and a Civil Guard vessel pulled 43 others from a fourth boat.
Spain is seeing an uptick in the number of migrants landing on its shores from Africa after Italy shut down its ports to aid groups who rescued migrants at sea.
Since the end of May, almost 15,000 migrants have been saved from boats in Spanish waters — more than 240 people a day as Spain surpassed Italy as the main EU destination for migrants coming by sea.
In addition, more than 1,500 migrants have died this year trying to cross the Mediterranean as smugglers turn to even more unseaworthy vessels.