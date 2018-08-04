TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrats are riding an eight-year losing streak in statewide elections, and there's pressure to break it.

That pressure has intensified a debate over how to pull more votes from Republican-leaning rural areas to help win the governor's race this year.

They're hoping to capitalize on ex-Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's unpopularity over the state's past budget woes when he left office in January to take an ambassador's post.

But they acknowledge that their lack of appeal outside urban and suburban neighborhoods could hinder their chances.

Democratic candidates are trying to reach out to rural voters. Former state Agriculture Secretary Joshua Svaty has made his potential appeal in rural areas a key part of his campaign. State Sen. Laura Kelly of Topeka has issued a "rural prosperity" plan.