|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bournemouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burnley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardiff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chelsea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crystal Palace
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Everton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Huddersfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leicester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liverpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ch-Man City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Man United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newcastle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tottenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Watford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Ham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wolverhampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
ch-Championship Winner
|Friday, Aug. 10
Man United vs. Leicester 1900 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Newcastle vs. Tottenham 1130 GMT
Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 12
Southampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT
Liverpool vs. West Ham 1230 GMT
Arsenal vs. Man City 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Derby
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Brentford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swansea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Birmingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ipswich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aston Villa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nottingham Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leeds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hull
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Middlesbrough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|QPR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Preston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Millwall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norwich
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|West Brom
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheffield Wednesday
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rotherham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stoke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reading
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Friday, Aug. 3
Reading 1, Derby 2
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Preston vs. QPR 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Ipswich vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Swansea 1630 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 5
Leeds vs. Stoke 1530 GMT
|Monday, Aug. 6
Hull vs. Aston Villa 1845 GMT
|Tuesday, Aug. 7
Nottingham Forest vs. West Brom 1845 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Sheffield United 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sunderland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Walsall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scunthorpe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillingham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Burton Albion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doncaster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barnsley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portsmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plymouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shrewsbury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFC Wimbledon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southend
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oxford United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coventry
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterborough
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Luton Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fleetwood Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rochdale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accrington Stanley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wycombe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bristol Rovers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blackpool
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Sunderland 2, Charlton 1
Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Southend vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
Barnsley vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT
Coventry vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 11
AFC Wimbledon vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Walsall 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. Wycombe 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Charlton vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Barnsley 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Plymouth vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Forest Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colchester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morecambe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Exeter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Port Vale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton Keynes Dons
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newport County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Swindon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cambridge United
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crawley Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tranmere
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stevenage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bury
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cheltenham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crewe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grimsby Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notts County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yeovil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oldham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mansfield Town
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carlisle
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Macclesfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Saturday, Aug. 4
Mansfield Town vs. Newport County 1400 GMT
Swindon vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT
Northampton vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT
Bury vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Stevenage vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
|Saturday, Aug. 11
Macclesfield vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Tranmere vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Carlisle vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT