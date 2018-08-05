TAIPEI (CNA) -- The government-sponsored trade promotion group Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) said Saturday that a visit by a delegation of Taiwanese electric vehicle firms to Osaka has boosted economic exchanges with Japanese business groups.



In a statement, the trade group said the delegation, led by TAITRA Chairman James Huang (黃志芳), called Wednesday on several Japanese enterprises such as battery maker Yuasa and conglomerate Itochu Corp.



The Taiwanese delegation, which included representatives of 10 Taiwanese firms that supply components for electric vehicles also visited the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and the Industry Kansai Economic Federation, two of the major business groups in the Kansai region.



According to TAITRA, since taking the helm of the trade group in 2017, Huang has set up an electric vehicle alliance by organizing Taiwanese firms, targeting the growing global electric vehicle market.



The visit by the Taiwanese delegation is just the beginning of local electric vehicle firms cooperating with their Japanese counterparts and eventually penetrating the global market, TAITRA said.



TAITRA said that as Taiwan and Japan are growing closer business ties, Osaka Prefecture has paid great attention to the visit by the Taiwanese delegation.



On Thursday, Ichiro Matsui, governor of Osaka Prefecture, and several high-ranking officials in the prefecture government met with the Taiwanese delegation, TAITRA said.



Addressing the meeting with the delegation, Matsui said he hopes Taiwan and Japan will take advantage of the existing bilateral ties to push for more exchanges in economics and culture. He promised that he will lend as much support as he can to Taiwanese investors in the Kansai region.



Matsui added that Taiwan and Japan are both aging societies and that both sides are expected to work together to develop healthcare and long-term care services in a bid to help the elderly have better life quality.



Echoing Matsui, Huang said the Kansai region is a manufacturing hub in Japan, having cultivated a wide range of industries such as electronics, automobile, petrochemical, steel and machinery businesses, and many enterprises in the region have built up good relationships in their supply chain with their Taiwanese counterparts.



Huang said some Taiwanese manufacturing heavyweights, including the world's largest contract electronics maker, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., and Taiwan's largest steel maker, China Steel Corp., have set up footholds in Kansai.



As for possible cooperation in long-term care with the Kansai region, Huang said, TAITRA will push for such an initiative, while it has also set its sights on the capacity for industry innovation in the region, in the hope that Taiwan and Kansai can work together in the field.